DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 2,440.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,922 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 272,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,088,484. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

