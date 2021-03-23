DogeCash (DOGEC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.41 Million

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0980 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $466.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00034520 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001608 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 14,392,790 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

