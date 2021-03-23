Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DCBO. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of DCBO opened at $41.68 on Monday. Docebo has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,961,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $90,795,000.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

