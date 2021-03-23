Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:DNHBY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,195. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.56.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

