Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Trading Down 7.4%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.71 and last traded at $59.97. 80,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,616,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,449 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Discovery by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 64,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 354,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 111,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

