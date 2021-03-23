Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,689 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of Scientific Games worth $35,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth $91,278,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of SGMS traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 724,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,038. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.