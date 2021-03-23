Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Gap Up to $31.18

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.18, but opened at $32.52. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 8,053 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $611.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In related news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

