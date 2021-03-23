Digix Gold Token Price Reaches $56.00 on Top Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for about $56.00 or 0.00101265 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $455,327.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00049362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00623450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

DGX is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,634 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.