Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to Hold

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.58.
DSX opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.
