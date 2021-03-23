Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to Hold

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.58.

DSX opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

