DEX (DEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,782.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $76,782.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00049325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.17 or 0.00617288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00067210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023341 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

