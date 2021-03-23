Delek US Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delek US in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.79). US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DK. Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

DK stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 176,084 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 89.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 61,423 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 111.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 829,757 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,467,966.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 88,078 shares during the period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

