DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in DaVita by 10.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 433,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 0.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 407,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in DaVita by 24.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 331,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.80.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

