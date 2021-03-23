Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Boosted by Ashe Capital Management LP

Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,115 shares during the period. Datadog comprises about 6.7% of Ashe Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ashe Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of Datadog worth $107,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,468,000 after acquiring an additional 366,675 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,638,000 after acquiring an additional 564,935 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,468,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,002,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 174,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,963. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,838.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $885,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,843,475 shares of company stock valued at $186,391,833. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

