DATA Trading 25% Lower This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. DATA has a total market capitalization of $12.58 million and $1.25 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00024132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.82 or 0.00615688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00066982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023327 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.