Darden Restaurants (DRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -142.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.31.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,955 shares of company stock valued at $12,906,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

