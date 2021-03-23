DAPS Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $79,773.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $79,773.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 68.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.89 or 0.00627378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00026509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00066198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,287,679,400 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.