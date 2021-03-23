Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) to “Outperform”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TIS stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. TIS has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07.

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

