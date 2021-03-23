Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DDAIF. BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.
OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $88.43 on Monday. Daimler has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
