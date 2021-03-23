Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DDAIF. BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $88.43 on Monday. Daimler has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

