DA Davidson Weighs in on The Clorox Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Clorox in a research note issued on Friday, March 19th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.16. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CLX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $189.44 on Monday. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.