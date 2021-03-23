CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Position Boosted by Horton Capital Management LLC

Horton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,588 shares during the period. CynergisTek accounts for 1.2% of Horton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Horton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.67% of CynergisTek worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CynergisTek in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTEK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. CynergisTek, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

