CWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,873,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,196 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 2,148.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 738,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 155,052 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLHR opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -206.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

