CWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVCO opened at $229.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.29. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

