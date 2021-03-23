CWM Advisors LLC Invests $324,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,648 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,645 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

TMHC opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

