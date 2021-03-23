CWM Advisors LLC Invests $318,000 in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,624 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGTI opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.