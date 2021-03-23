CWM Advisors LLC Invests $312,000 in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ATGE opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $25,014.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

