CWM Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.33 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 123.71%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $395,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

