CWM Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in AAR by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 212,885 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $7,228,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,063 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

AIR opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 1.84.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

