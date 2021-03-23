Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Cummins by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 22,637 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $263.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

