CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

CSLLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CSLLY stock opened at $101.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71. CSL has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from CSL’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. CSL’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

