CryptoSoul Market Capitalization Hits $949,464.20 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 167% higher against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $949,464.20 and approximately $3,340.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.67 or 0.00246139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00016365 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.74 or 0.03395382 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005518 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,458,853 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

