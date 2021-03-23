Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Acquired by Precept Management LLC

Precept Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 6,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Cryoport comprises about 0.5% of Precept Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Precept Management LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $127,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,433 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cryoport by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cryoport alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.34. 505,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,411. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.