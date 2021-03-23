Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,691 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after acquiring an additional 402,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,601,000 after acquiring an additional 232,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,108,000 after acquiring an additional 202,515 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after acquiring an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Shares of CCK traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.77. 12,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.