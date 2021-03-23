CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 698,056 shares of company stock worth $147,652,881. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.74. 86,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of -407.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

