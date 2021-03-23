Critical Contrast: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) & Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

This table compares First Hawaiian and Preferred Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 24.17% 7.27% 0.91% Preferred Bank 30.60% 14.08% 1.40%

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Hawaiian and Preferred Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 3 2 2 0 1.86 Preferred Bank 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 33.83%. Preferred Bank has a consensus target price of $49.33, indicating a potential downside of 22.87%. Given Preferred Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than First Hawaiian.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Hawaiian pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Hawaiian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Hawaiian and Preferred Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $871.22 million 4.20 $284.39 million $2.19 12.77 Preferred Bank $234.19 million 4.11 $78.37 million $5.23 12.23

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats First Hawaiian on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of October 23, 2020, it operated 58 branches in Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures, as well as equipment financing and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, export financing, bills purchase programs, and acceptances/trust receipt financing products, as well as standby letters of credit. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. As of December 31, 2020, it had thirteen full-service branch offices in Alhambra, Arcadia, Century City, City of Industry, Diamond Bar, Los Angeles, Pico Rivera, San Francisco, Tarzana, Torrance, and Irvine, California; and Flushing, New York. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.