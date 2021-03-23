Critical Analysis: Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Stryker alerts:

This table compares Stryker and Ra Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $14.88 billion 5.87 $2.08 billion $8.26 28.10 Ra Medical Systems $7.20 million 2.79 -$56.96 million ($108.25) -0.06

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems. Ra Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stryker and Ra Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 2 6 14 1 2.61 Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Stryker currently has a consensus target price of $231.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.47%. Ra Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 362.66%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Stryker.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 12.35% 20.94% 8.77% Ra Medical Systems -772.04% -120.68% -85.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Stryker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Stryker has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stryker beats Ra Medical Systems on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.