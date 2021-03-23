Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,513 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of Crexendo worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 927.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $128.23 million, a PE ratio of 116.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.35. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CXDO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

