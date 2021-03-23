Credit Suisse AG Sells 30,518 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,518 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $137.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $143.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.93.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

