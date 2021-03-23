Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,454 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,454 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $64,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $81,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMED shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

NYSE GMED opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

