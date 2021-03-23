Credit Suisse AG Purchases 188,302 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSC opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.