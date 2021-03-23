Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Toro were worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Toro by 449.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 51,835 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the third quarter worth $1,856,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Toro by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Toro by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 3,880 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $362,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,595 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro stock opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $105.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

