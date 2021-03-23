Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Freshpet worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Freshpet by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of FRPT opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.85, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

