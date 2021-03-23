Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRARY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.