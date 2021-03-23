Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

COUP stock opened at $258.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,350.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $427,873.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,012 shares of company stock valued at $51,017,685. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Coupa Software by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Coupa Software by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Coupa Software by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

