Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) versus Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Head to Head Survey

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Corvus Gold and Kirkland Lake Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -21.00 Kirkland Lake Gold $1.38 billion 6.66 $560.08 million $2.74 12.55

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirkland Lake Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Corvus Gold and Kirkland Lake Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Kirkland Lake Gold 1 1 8 0 2.70

Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus target price of $71.75, suggesting a potential upside of 108.58%. Given Kirkland Lake Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kirkland Lake Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Kirkland Lake Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39% Kirkland Lake Gold 33.21% 21.03% 15.33%

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Corvus Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Newmont Corporation to assess regional exploration opportunities around Newmont's Timmins properties and the company's Holt Complex in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

