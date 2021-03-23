Corsair Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 80,000 Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its stake in Navigator by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,365,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Navigator by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 359,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at $2,280,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navigator alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,696. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.22 million, a PE ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.