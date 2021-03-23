Corsair Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,096 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4,656.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,705. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

