Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $14.10 Million Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,024 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine comprises 3.3% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSTH traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. 48,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,608. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79.

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.

