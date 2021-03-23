Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $6.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.50.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRK. Truist lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 105.7% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,569 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,783,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 906,116 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

