Comparing BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) & Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioCardia and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -5,103.95% -496.87% -178.90% Protara Therapeutics N/A -45.45% -41.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BioCardia and Protara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioCardia presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 122.89%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 188.89%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

Volatility & Risk

BioCardia has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and Protara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $710,000.00 72.65 -$14.71 million ($2.61) -1.59 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Protara Therapeutics.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system, a percutaneous catheter delivery system for cardiovascular regenerative medicine; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in San Carlos, California.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

