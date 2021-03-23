Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 16,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $8,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.24. 1,256,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,132,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

